Elizabeth Warren Slams Republicans For 'Dead Of Night' Voting Strategy On Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'—'Why Hide?'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has expressed her disapproval of the Republicans’ late-night voting strategy on President Trump’s controversial legislation, dubbed the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’.

What Happened: On Monday, Warren took to X to voice her concerns about the Republicans’ voting schedule for the contentious bill. She criticized the party for advancing the bill late at night, with the next vote slated for 1 AM on Wednesday. “Republicans are scheduling votes in the DEAD OF NIGHT on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” They advanced their bill last night at 10:30 PM. The next vote is scheduled for 1 AM on Wednesday. Why hide?” she posted.

Warren further accused the Republicans of attempting to conceal the bill’s potential impact on healthcare, particularly for infants, new mothers and seniors.

Why It Matters: The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump‘s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” late Sunday night after earlier opposition from GOP hard-liners stalled it on Friday. The vote passed 17-16 along party lines, with four Republicans — Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Josh Brecheen and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) — switching from “no” to voting “present.”

The bill seeks to extend The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, making permanent the expiring provisions that benefit high-income and wealthy earners.

The ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ has been a subject of intense debate. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) previously denounced the bill as a “death sentence” for millions of Americans, arguing that it offers a $235 billion tax break to the wealthiest 0.2% of Americans, while leaving 99.8% of citizens with no benefit.

Additionally, the legislation includes a proposal for a new Republican tax initiative, which would provide every newborn in the U.S. with a $1,000 investment account.

