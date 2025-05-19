Grant Cardone Reveals The One Thing That Dethroned Making A Good First Impression: 'The Ultimate Way To Build Trust Is Through Consistency'

Real estate investor and "The 10X Rule" author Grant Cardone has constantly shown up on social media platforms. He regularly posts on X, YouTube, Facebook, and other networks. Also, he hosts a podcast and regularly appears as a guest on other shows.

Cardone has made it a point to show up in front of people as many times as he can. The success he has experienced with this objective is part of the reason why he no longer believes that a good first impression is the most important part of success.

"The ultimate way to build trust is through consistency," Cardone explained in a TikTok clip.

If you want to build a successful business, expand your network, or achieve a long-term goal, consistency has become more important than making a good first impression. Here's why Cardone believes that's the case.

Your Content Will Be Replaced In Microseconds

The clip starts with Cardone sharing a brutal truth that content creators and social media influencers know too well. Your content will be replaced in microseconds. When most people finish reading an article or social media post, they immediately move on to the next one.

Short attention spans make it more difficult for people to remember your first impression. Millions of posts and articles are competing for attention at any given moment. If you stop at your first impression, people will forget about you. That's even true if you made a strong first impression.

Consistency can get you noticed amid the noise. That's why Cardone posts so often. He knows that if he slows down, people will gradually forget about his brand.

Trust Comes From Being Seen Everywhere

Cardone went on to mention that Starbucks claims it doesn't run any advertising. However, the real estate guru states that Starbucks is doing advertising with all of its locations. Seeing them on the street builds trust, and it's a common strategy among institutions.

Many of the largest banks have thousands of branches. Each time you see one of these branches, it builds trust through familiarity. The largest corporations don't stop at the first impression. Instead, they strive to dominate the conversation and be at the top of their mind.

Cardone understands this and attempts to be seen on every platform. He jumped into Periscope and Meerkat back when those live-streaming platforms were available. Both of those platforms shut down, but Cardone was able to capitalize on the significant short-term attention those platforms provided. Some of the people who watched his live streams now follow him on other social networks.

All Impressions Can Be Changed Over Time

The video clip wraps up with Cardone sharing how he had to call his wife 26 times before she would give him a chance. She initially didn't give him the time of day, but Cardone's persistence paid off. Now, the couple has been happily married for 20 years.

If first impressions were the dealbreaker, Cardone wouldn't be married to his current wife. He then compared it to acquiring customers. They may not convert the first time or even like your offer. However, the frequency of the delivery of a marketing message over a long period of time can change people's minds. Cardone has used this truth to sell many books, courses, and programs over the years.

Someone who made a bad first impression can redeem themselves over time. Likewise, someone who made a strong first impression can see all of their effort go to waste if they make a bad impression moving forward.

Image: Shutterstock