A Microsoft Employee From Abroad Questions US Job Security Norms. 'How Can You Live Comfortably Knowing You Can Be Fired At Any Time?'

A Reddit thread posted on the r/jobs forum has sparked a surge of frustration, empathy and truth-telling about the harsh reality of “at-will” employment in the U.S.

It started with a straightforward question from a person, an employee based outside the U.S., reacting to news of sudden layoffs at Microsoft MSFT: “How can you live comfortably knowing that you can be fired at any time and for any reason?” they asked. “[In] the country where I'm based, you have to give a valid reason to fire someone.”

Hundreds of replies poured in from American workers across industries, describing a system that many say creates constant stress, fear and a deep lack of trust in employers.

‘We Don't Live Comfortably’

“We don't live comfortably,” wrote one person. “Every day you have a fear of losing your job.”

Another added, “It’s why a lot of people tend to casually explore other opportunities even while they’re employed. I often had calls with recruiters or interviewed for other roles just to stay sharp.”

A healthcare worker described how management pushed out a colleague of 20 years simply because he didn’t get along with his new boss. “She built a bullsh*t case over a year and randomly fired him,” they wrote. “She blackballed him from ever getting a job in our entire health system.”

Legal Protection Exists, but Good Luck Using It

Several commenters pointed out that while there are laws against discriminatory or retaliatory firings, they're nearly impossible to prove and even harder to fight. “Even if it was for explicitly illegal reasons, we probably couldn’t afford to take it to court,” one person wrote.

Another user explained, it’s legal to fire someone for an illegal reason, as long as you say it was for something else.

And while some suggested that lawyers might work on contingency, many replied that in practice, justice is often out of reach: “Justice was sealed off [for me],” one said.

Coping Strategies and Workarounds

Faced with this uncertainty, users shared the various ways they try to cope. For many, that means keeping emergency savings, building hard-to-replace skill sets, and always having an updated resume ready.

“Make yourself valuable and expensive to replace,” said an air compressor technician. “That doesn’t mean busting your ass. It just means you do your job well and always be looking.”

One commenter shared their unique solution: after being laid off twice in a row, they stopped chasing high-paying positions and instead took on two stable remote jobs that pay more than what they earned before with one job. “I work them both at the exact same time (9 to 5) and neither knows that the other exists.”

Some Find Comfort in Higher Pay and Flexibility

A few people defended the “at-will” system, arguing that it gives employees the same freedom to quit on the spot and keeps wages higher in a competitive market. As one said, “It's a better system for those that do well,” while acknowledging that it can be brutal for others.

For many, though, the risks outweigh the benefits. One summed it up starkly: “We don’t deal with it. We suffer it.” Another said, “America is a literal dystopia, and it’s so f***ing stressful for everyone but the rich.”

As for the original poster, they were left stunned by the responses. “You're very lucky to live where you do,” replied one American.

Image: Shutterstock