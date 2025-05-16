May 16, 2025 11:37 AM 1 min read

Cava Group Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CAVA Group Inc CAVA reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Cava’s first-quarter revenue increased 28.2% year-over-year to $331.83 million, beating the consensus estimate of $326.88 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share.

"In spite of economic uncertainty and challenging weather, CAVA's first quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our category-defining brand," said Brett Schulman, co-founder and CEO of Cava Group.

Cava said it expects full-year same-restaurant sales growth to be between 6% and 8%, unchanged from prior guidance. The company expects to open between 64 and 68 new restaurants in total this year, up from prior guidance of 62 to 66 restaurants.

Cava shares fell 5% to trade at $94.13 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cava following earnings announcement.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained Cava Group with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $105 to $115.
  • Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $114 to $115.

Considering buying CAVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CAVA Logo
CAVACava Group Inc
$93.49-5.62%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.27
Growth
93.81
Quality
-
Value
8.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved