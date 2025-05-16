May 16, 2025 11:29 AM 1 min read

This Foot Locker Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded the rating for Foot Locker, Inc. FL from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $14 to $24. Foot Locker shares closed at $23.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst David Dai downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $17 to $2. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares closed at $1.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Joel Beatty downgraded Neurogene Inc. NGNE from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $38 to $24. Neurogene shares closed at $19.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying FL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

