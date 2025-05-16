This Foot Locker Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded the rating for Foot Locker, Inc. FL from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $14 to $24. Foot Locker shares closed at $23.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst David Dai downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $17 to $2. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares closed at $1.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Joel Beatty downgraded Neurogene Inc. NGNE from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $38 to $24. Neurogene shares closed at $19.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying FL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FLFoot Locker Inc
$23.81-0.38%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.29
Growth
16.52
Quality
59.68
Value
58.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm