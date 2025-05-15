Ripple’s XRP/USD joint motion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle their years‑long lawsuit lit a fire under XRP, sending it up to $2.63. The surge comes amid $1 billion in fresh futures capital, rising wallet activity, growing DeFi utility, and ETF odds climbing.

The filing asks the court to lift the ban on institutional sales and slash Ripple’s penalty from $876 million to $125 million, a legal win that immediately spurred traders into action.

The legal catalyst stirred up the derivatives market. Futures open interest surged by $1 billion this week—up 41% from $2.42 billion to $3.42 billion across major venues, Glassnode reports. While spot volume barely budged, big players are stacking leveraged longs, betting this rally has legs.

XRP smashed through its three‑month downtrend, clearing the $2.36 ceiling and hitting highs unseen since February. Support has now firmed up around $1.79, with the RSI flirting with a bullish crossover near the $2.10 pivot, a technical setup that traders love.

Per Glassnode, active wallets are climbing steadily and large‑holder balances are up 3% over the past two weeks—evidence of true accumulation rather than short‑term speculation. The buildup might help XRP overtake Tether to claim the No. 3 position on CoinMarketCap.

DeFi utility is expanding in parallel. On the same day as the settlement motion, Flare Labs launched FAssets v1.1 on Songbird, letting XRP holders mint FXRP directly on the XRP Ledger. Crypto.news, in a community post on CoinMarketCap, hailed the upgrade as a breakthrough, unlocking lending, staking, yield farming, and cross‑chain swaps without relying on external bridges. Meanwhile, institutions are eyeing Ripple’s USD‑pegged RLUSD stablecoin as collateral, signaling growing real‑world tokenization.

Chartists aren’t shy about calling for more upside, either. Elliott Wave analysts see Wave 3 unfolding, targeting $3.88. But first, XRP needs a clean close above $2.66, the gateway to $3.00 and, potentially, the 2021 peak at $3.55. Failure could result in revisiting the $2.20–$2.36 support zone.

Several spot‑XRP ETF filings, including Franklin’s, face mid‑June review deadlines. According to FXEmpire, polymarket now prices an 80% chance of SEC approval by October 2025, up from 65% a month ago. Institutions seem to be quietly positioning for what could be one of crypto’s largest capital infusions.

Leverage amplifies both gains and losses. If ETF optimism stalls or the SEC drags out proceedings, rapid deleveraging could send prices tumbling. Savvy traders are already hedging with stop‑losses and scaling positions as the legal saga unfolds.

A convergence of legal momentum, market conviction, and technical resolve could position XRP for a positive future as its breakout is feeling more justified this time around.

