Swiss bank Sygnum’s move to accept staked Solana SOL/USD as loan collateral failed to stop a 5% slide in Solana’s price, which dipped to $170 on May 15 amid profit‑taking after last week’s rally.

Traders who piled into SOL during its surge toward $181 booked gains once broader market sentiment turned cautious. The dip comes amid real‑world integrations of SOL, and anticipation of strengthening Institutional demand.

Don't Miss:

Thursday's pullback did little to dull Solana’s momentum in other areas. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index eased from 74 to 71 as altcoins cooled off, but institutional and developer activity hit new highs. Total value locked in Solana DeFi climbed from $7.5 billion to $9.6 billion in early May.

Weekly on‑chain fees topped $50 million—granting Solana a 51.6% share of all dApp revenue across major blockchains. Per CoinDesk, Solana's activity underscores just how quickly it has become a DeFi revenue powerhouse.

Developers rolled out Confidential Balances on mainnet, a zero‑knowledge and homomorphic‑encryption upgrade. Solana’s privacy toolkit's boost conceals token amounts and fees on‑chain, and preserves auditability for regulators via an optional “auditor key.” The feature bridges the gap between privacy and compliance, making Solana more attractive to institutions wary of public ledgers.

Rideshare firm Lyft tapped Bee Maps, a decentralized mapping platform built on Solana’s high‑throughput network, to power more accurate, crowdsourced street‑level imagery in its app. Former NBA star, Lamar Odom, launched ODOM, an anti‑addiction meme coin on Solana designed to fund global rehabilitation programs through transparent, token‑driven philanthropy.

Thursday's sell‑off looks more like a brief hiccup than a trend shift. SOL has held support above $168 on four‑hour charts, suggesting bulls are ready to buy the dip. If profit‑taking eases and regulators clarify the rules, many traders see a path back toward $190–$200 in the coming weeks.

After Sygnum’s staking‑collateral announcement, market‑making firms quietly boosted their SOL positions ahead of year‑end staking payouts—eyeing both yield and upside from upcoming upgrades. Developers keep rolling out new DeFi protocols and NFT projects, fueling on‑chain activity and broader interest.

Macro trends like Bitcoin’s BTC/USD consolidation of around $100,000 often sparks capital rotation into higher‑beta altcoins.

SOL’s dip to $170 Thursday looks like a speed bump, not a roadblock. It reflects routine profit‑taking rather than a shift in Solana’s long‑term trajectory. Once traders regain their appetite for risk, SOL’s next leg up may be right around the corner.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock