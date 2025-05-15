Dave Ramsey Reacts To $430K In Student Loans Without A Degree: 'You're Right, That's A Mess'

On a past episode of "The Ramsey Show," personal finance expert Dave Ramsey took a call from a listener facing a daunting financial reality: $430,000 in student loan debt and no degree to show for it.

The caller, 34-year-old James from Lexington, Kentucky, had pursued a career in medicine but was dismissed from medical school after failing two licensing exams. His story is a cautionary tale about the long-term consequences of student loans — and the high cost of an unfinished degree.

From Med School Dreams to Financial Distress

James explained that roughly $80,000 of his debt came from undergraduate studies and pre-med coursework. The remaining balance — over $350,000 — was tied to his time in medical school. Despite making it through the first few years of the program, he struggled to pass the board exams required to move forward and was ultimately dismissed.

"I have the debt, but no degree that I was planning to use to actually be able to pay that back," James said.

Ramsey didn't hold back. "You’re right, that’s a mess," he said, expressing concern over the scale of the debt and the difficult road ahead.

Exploring Career Options — But More Debt Looms

Since leaving medical school, James started working as a substitute teacher and quickly moved into teaching high school biology. While grateful to be employed, he admitted that the job wasn't enough to tackle such a large debt burden.

He said he had looked into other healthcare roles — like becoming a physician assistant — but those paths would require additional classes, years of training, and another $60,000 to $70,000 in loans.

Ramsey suggested exploring career options in the medical field that would allow James to earn a six-figure salary without accumulating even more debt. "I want to move you well beyond high school biology teacher to pay off $430,000 in debt," he said.

One possible strategy: find a hospital or healthcare organization that offers student loan repayment as part of a hiring package.

‘You've Got Time' — But Action Is Urgent

James also shared that he had no retirement savings, though he did have an emergency fund. Ramsey urged him not to panic about before he had a solid income.

"We gotta address your career track, which gets you to your income, which solves the debt problem, and then solves the retirement problem," Ramsey said. "If you were 66, I might be [worried], but you're not. You got time to work through that."

Still, the urgency was clear. Ramsey emphasized that without a solid income, debt repayment — and financial security — would remain out of reach.

A Hard Lesson for Others

While James's story is uniquely painful, it sheds light on a broader issue: the high cost of education and the risk of taking on large debt without a guaranteed return. Ramsey's advice highlights the importance of career planning, especially when large loans are involved.

For those considering graduate or professional school, Ramsey's message is clear: know your path, count the costs, and be sure the investment has a clear payoff on the other side.

