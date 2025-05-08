XRP rose 3.27% on Thursday to $2.21, marking a rebound from earlier losses. The token is down 1.2% over the past week but is up 13% on the month as Ripple-driven developments and regulatory signals continue to influence investor sentiment.

The prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, which Ripple agreed to acquire for $1.25 billion last month, announced it will open a new office in Abu Dhabi. The expansion follows the firm receiving in-principle approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

James Stickland, a partner at Hidden Road and former CEO of Elwood Technologies, will lead operations in the region. According to CoinDesk, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family may join the board upon final regulatory approval.

Once authorized, Hidden Road plans to offer institutional clearing and brokerage services in the UAE, the CoinDesk report noted. The move aligns with Ripple’s broader strategy to expand its global infrastructure and regulatory footprint. Ripple said that it will increase Hidden Road spend to scale operations, aiming to establish it as the largest non-bank prime broker in the digital asset industry.

Meanwhile, market participants are watching a closed SEC meeting scheduled for Thursday. A vote is expected on key terms related to the long-running Ripple case, including lifting the injunction on XRP institutional sales, reducing the penalty from $125 million to $50 million, and formally withdrawing the agency’s appeal.

Ripple and the SEC have already filed a joint motion to pause the appeal, citing progress toward a settlement. A formal vote by the SEC Commission would mark a critical turning point and could clear the path for pending XRP-spot ETF applications.

Pro-crypto SEC commissioners including Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda are seen as favorable to finalizing Judge Torres’ ruling, which found XRP sales on public exchanges were not securities. Legal momentum could fuel a breakout above key resistance levels.

Despite Wednesday's dip, Thursday's recovery keeps XRP above its $2.10 support level. A confirmed SEC appeal withdrawal could open the door for renewed institutional flows, especially if ETF applications receive regulatory backing.

Should bullish catalysts align, XRP may test $2.50 in the near term, with further upside potential toward $3.00 and a retest of its all-time high near $3.55. On the other side, any delay or reversal in regulatory progress could see XRP slip back toward $2.00 as traders reduce risk.

