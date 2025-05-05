May 5, 2025 4:10 AM 3 min read

Billionaire Mark Cuban Asks Should Small Businesses Be 'Ignored' After Trump Redirects Question On Tariff Relief For 'Little Businesses'

Follow

Billionaire investor and Shark Tank fame, Mark Cuban, questioned President Donald Trump’s focus on small businesses amid the tariff and the recession backdrop, asking if only the “big industries” mattered.

What Happened: President Trump, while speaking to a reporter from NBC News, responded to a question about tariff relief for small industries and said, “Why do you always mention, you know, a couple of little businesses? What about the car business? They’re gonna make a fortune because of the tariffs.”

Responding to the clip, Cuban asked, “Should small businesses be ignored? Or are big industries all that matter?”

In another X post, Cuban explained how small cities, towns, and states will get hit the worst because of a recession. “Recessions don't hit all parts of the country equally,” he said.

According to him, the smaller towns and businesses that are more expensive to reach will be more susceptible to the impact of tariffs.

These entities will be the first to see their product shipments cut when there are shortages, and their prices will go up more as a result, he said.

See Also: S&P 500’s 9-Day Climb Not A Recession Signal, Argue Analysts Amid Conflicting Research: ‘Simply Wrong/Lazy Analysis’

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Why It Matters: Trump’s focus has been on the auto industry as he modified planned auto import tariffs in an April 29 executive order, offering Detroit automakers a two-year reprieve.

Instead of a 25% tariff on all imported autos and parts, the orders capped tariffs at 25% per vehicle, exempting aluminum, steel, and USMCA-compliant content. U.S.-built vehicles with 85% U.S. and/or USMCA content are tariff-free in the first year.

Michigan auto groups had criticized the tariffs, citing job and supply chain uncertainty.

Detroit-based automakers, General Motors Co. GM, Ford Motor Co. F, and Stellantis NV STLA, along with Tesla Inc. TSLA, could benefit from these decisions.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Friday. The SPY was up 1.48% to $566.76, while the QQQ advanced 1.48% to $488.83, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 were trading lower on Monday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$10.27-0.10%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.50
Growth
78.39
Quality
-
Value
90.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$45.30-%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$488.920.02%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$566.830.01%
STLA Logo
STLAStellantis NV
$9.59-%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$288.080.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarketsauto importsautomakersDonald Trumpelectric vehiclesMark CubanmobilityRecessionsmall businessTarifftariffs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved