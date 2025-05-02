These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Amazon Following Upbeat Q1 Results

Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday.

Amazon.com reported first-quarter net sales of $155.7 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The net sales beat a Street consensus estimate of $155.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.59, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.36.

“We’re pleased with the start to 2025, especially our pace of innovation and progress in continuing to improve customer experiences,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said.

The company said it expects second-quarter net sales of $159 billion to $164 billion, up 7% to 11%. Analysts expect the company to have net sales of $160.91 billion in the quarter.

Amazon shares gained 3.1% to close at $190.20 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Amazon following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained Amazon.com with a Buy and raised the price target from $287 to $288.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $225.

Needham analyst Laura Martin, meanwhile, reiterated Amazon.com with a Buy and maintained a $220 price target.

Photo via Shutterstock