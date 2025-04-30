Spotify Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

Spotify Technology SPOT reported downbeat first-quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday.
Spotify reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.41 billion (4.19 billion euros), up by 15% year-on-year, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.20 billion.
Spotify clocked monthly average user (MAU) net additions of 3 million quarter-over-quarter to 678 million, which is in line with the guidance.
Spotify said it expects fiscal second-quarter 2025 revenue of $4.52 billion (4.3 billion euros) versus an analyst consensus estimate of $4.39 billion and total MAUs of 689 million.
Spotify shares fell 3.5% to close at $576.94 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Spotify following earnings announcement.
- Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained Spotify Technology with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $658 to $657.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $700 to $650.
