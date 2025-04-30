April 30, 2025 8:39 AM 1 min read

Spotify Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Spotify Technology SPOT reported downbeat first-quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday.

Spotify reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.41 billion (4.19 billion euros), up by 15% year-on-year, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.20 billion.

Spotify clocked monthly average user (MAU) net additions of 3 million quarter-over-quarter to 678 million, which is in line with the guidance.

Spotify said it expects fiscal second-quarter 2025 revenue of $4.52 billion (4.3 billion euros) versus an analyst consensus estimate of $4.39 billion and total MAUs of 689 million.

Spotify shares fell 3.5% to close at $576.94 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Spotify following earnings announcement.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained Spotify Technology with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $658 to $657.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $700 to $650.

Considering buying SPOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SPOT Logo
SPOTSpotify Technology SA
$569.76-1.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.52
Growth
9.94
Quality
-
Value
8.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved