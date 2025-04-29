April 29, 2025 4:50 AM 2 min read

S&P 500 Gains For 5th Session: Investor Fear Eases, But Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index some easing in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mostly higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 recording gains for the fifth straight session. Major indices also recorded gains last week, with the S&P 500 adding 4.6% and the Nasdaq jumping 6.7%. The Dow also notched a weekly gain of 2.5%.

Roper Technologies, Inc ROP reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its forecast. Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

On the economic data front, the Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing dipped 19.5 points to a reading of -35.8 in April.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with real estate, energy and utilities stocks recording biggest gains on Monday. However, consumer staples and information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 114 points to 40,227.59 on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.06% to 5,528.75, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.10% at 17,366.13 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from General Motors Company GM, The Coca-Cola Company KO and Starbucks Corporation SBUX today.

At a current reading of 36.3, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 35.4.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based

 on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

DPZ Logo
DPZDomino's Pizza Inc
$490.00-0.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.53
Growth
48.26
Quality
-
Value
20.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$47.650.87%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$71.74-0.07%
ROP Logo
ROPRoper Technologies Inc
$551.95-%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$84.320.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasCNN Business Fear & Greed Index
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved