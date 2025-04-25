April 25, 2025 1:14 PM 2 min read

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Surges On Continued Momentum: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. OMEX shares are trading higher Thursday, extending the momentum from a major intraday spike driven by reports of a forthcoming U.S. executive order favoring the deep-sea mining industry.

What To Know: The rally builds on Thursday's earlier surge, when shares more than doubled following a Reuters report indicating that President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order designed to bypass international regulations in favor of a domestic permitting process.

The anticipated order would allow U.S.-based companies to seek deep-sea mining permits directly through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) rather than the United Nations-backed International Seabed Authority. The move could significantly reduce regulatory friction for firms operating in this space, which investors appear to interpret as a catalyst for Odyssey Marine's stalled projects.

Odyssey, a Florida-based seafloor mineral exploration firm, is one of the few public companies in the U.S. with specialized capabilities and proprietary technology in deep-ocean mining. The prospect of a streamlined regulatory framework is being viewed as a potential unlock for billions in untapped undersea resources, including nickel, copper and rare earth elements critical for both the tech and defense industries.

Investors are betting that the policy shift could breathe new life into Odyssey's dormant projects in Mexican and South Pacific waters. The stock's continued upward movement suggests that speculation around this geopolitical development is driving renewed interest and positioning in the company.

OMEX Price Action: Odyssey Marine shares were up 76.0% at $1.49 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Created Via MidJourney.

OMEX Logo
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.5683.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.57
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
8.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which deep-sea mining companies could thrive?
How might Odyssey Marine Exploration expand operations?
What impact will U.S. regulations have on competitors?
Which rare earth element stocks are poised to benefit?
How will this affect tech companies reliant on minerals?
What are the implications for environmental policies in mining?
Which investors are prioritizing deep-sea resources?
What opportunities arise in marine technology sectors?
Are there potential risks for international mining firms?
How will this shift impact domestic suppliers in the industry?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved