April 25, 2025

As TRUMP Memecoin Skyrockets, Here's A Look Back At The Doom Prediction Made By Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Months Ago

Official Trump’s TRUMP/USD dramatic climb this week has refocused attention on political meme coins, but Bitcoin BTC/USD purist Max Keiser believes the token’s hype will eventually fade versus the apex cryptocurrency.

What happened: TRUMP surged as much as 65% on news that its biggest holders could attend a private dinner with President Donald Trump. The rally sent the Solana SOL/USD-based coin to levels not seen since early March.

Frenzied trading activity followed the announcement, with many big investors dumping the coin for profits while others added to their stockpile in hopes of seeing Trump.

Against this backdrop, Keiser, who also serves as El Salvador’s president’s top Bitcoin advisor, restated his previous stance that Trump's cryptocurrency gambit will backfire in the long run.

He reposted a quote from his January interview with the RT network, stating, "TrumpCoin is going to zero against Bitcoin. Trump doesn't know that memecoins accelerate inflation."

He has even called TRUMP a "s**tcoin" and likened Trump's promotion of the memecoin via his Truth Social account to “shilling.”

Concerns have been raised regarding the coin’s ownership, which is held by businesses tied to The Trump Organization, as well as speculation of insider trading. However, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, deemed the coin an indicator of Trump’s macroeconomic and monetary policies and his popularity metric.

Keiser is a known maximalist, holding strong opinions about cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.  Even a cursory look at Keiser’s X posts demonstrated how unabashedly he backs the asset, at times elevating it to a godlike status. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $13.13, up 10.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bitcoin sold at $93,616.55, up 1.55% in the last 24 hours.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsBitcoinDonald TrumpMax KeisermemecoinOfficial Trump
