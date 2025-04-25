April 25, 2025 3:00 AM 3 min read

Alphabet's Waymo Announces 250,000 Weekly Paid Rides Across Four US Cities, Sundar Pichai Says Personal Ownership 'An Option' In The Future

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Waymo announced it has reached the 250,000 weekly paid robotaxi rides milestone. 

What Happened: The company says it is providing fully autonomous paid rides in cities like Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, in a video shared on the social media platform X on Thursday.

The announcement comes in as Alphabet held its Q1 2025 earnings call with investors. CEO Sundar Pichai shed some light on the company's plans in the earnings call. "I’m excited about the progress the teams have made through a variety of partnerships," he said.

Pichai hailed the company's partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. UBER and shared that Waymo will offer paid rides via Uber in Atlanta later this year.

Pichai also shared how Waymo could provide personal ownership of vehicles as well. "There are future optionality around personal ownership as well," he said. However, the CEO didn't provide a timeline for it.

Alphabet's updates on Waymo drew comments from Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. Munster shared in a post on X how Waymo was ‘the most exciting thing' at Alphabet.

Interestingly, Munster shared that Waymo would need to significantly reduce costs to compete with Tesla Inc. TSLA. "They have to get the cost of the vehicle from around $100k today (my estimate) to $30k to compete with Tesla," he said.

Why It Matters: Waymo's announcement follows the swift development of the autonomous ride-hailing ecosystem in the U.S., which the company currently leads by a healthy margin.

Recently, Tesla announced it had rolled out its robotaxi services running via Supervised FSD in a limited run for its employees in Austin as well as the S.F. Bay Area.

Tesla is all set to fully roll out its robotaxi services in Austin in June, less than two months from now, according to CEO Elon Musk's statement with the investors at Tuesday evening's earnings call.

Elsewhere, the Trump administration also announced the easing of regulations as well as exemptions to domestic autonomous vehicle manufacturers in what could be a boost to self-driving companies around the U.S.

Price Action: GOOG is currently trading for $161.47 on the NASDAQ, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$168.957.12%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.20
Growth
64.49
Quality
87.79
Value
50.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$166.957.47%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$263.295.01%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$78.606.55%
Got Questions? Ask
Which autonomous vehicle companies might thrive?
How will Waymo's expansion impact Uber?
What growth prospects exist for robotaxi services?
Are electric vehicle manufacturers ready for competition?
How might regulatory changes affect self-driving tech?
What investments could benefit from Waymo's partnerships?
How will cost reductions affect Waymo's market share?
Is Tesla positioned to challenge Waymo's lead?
What role will personal ownership play in future mobility?
Which tech stocks could gain from autonomous driving?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarketsTechGeneralConsumer Techelectric vehiclesElon MuskmobilityrobotaxiWaymo
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved