Ray Dalio Dreams Of A 'Beautiful Rebalancing, Reveals He's 'Not Surprised' By Beijing And Washington Talking Trade Again

Billionaire hedge-fund founder Ray Dalio says the United States and China have a rare chance to "engineer a beautiful rebalancing" of their lopsided economic relationship.

What Happened: In a new X post, Dalio applauds planned tariff talks after President Donald Trump's steep new duties on Chinese imports and argues the two powers must shrink "unsustainable excesses" on both sides. His call comes as Washington's trade gap with Beijing and China's huge stash of U.S. debt highlight mutual vulnerabilities.

"I was pleased and not surprised that the US and China will be having ‘tariff negotiations,' … In my dreams, I can imagine the US and China working out a beautiful rebalancing—one in which the unsustainable excesses are reduced to levels that are sustainable," Dalio wrote in an article titled "A US-China Beautiful Rebalancing."​ He added, "This is an unsustainable imbalance that one way or another … must come to an end."​

Ray Dalio says that the relationship between the two countries is stuck in a codependent loop where America borrows to buy China's cheap goods, hollowing out its own factories and deepening reliance on Beijing, while China stacks up U.S. debt and becomes hooked on American demand. That circular trade-and-credit swap, he warns, is "unsustainable" and will break either through careful planning or an ugly crash.

Dalio’s Suggested Fix

Dalio says the U.S. should slash its deficit, revive manufacturing, curb consumption, and whittle down debt, while China needs to shrink its surplus, ease factory output, boost domestic spending, and trim its own liabilities. Pulling off this "beautiful rebalancing," Dalio notes, hinges on both sides cooperating, policing any deal, and actually sticking to it.

Why It Matters: President Donald Trump slapped a 145% tariff on Chinese imports this month, prompting Beijing to hit back with a 125% levy on U.S. goods. Trump, earlier this week, signaled a climb-down, saying the duty "won't be that high" but "won't be zero" either.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the current tariff levels "unsustainable" and voiced hope for a "de-escalation," a claim China's Commerce Ministry flatly rejected by denying any active trade talks. Wall Street remains jittery: the S&P 500 is off 6.54% for the year and the NASDAQ-100 has fallen 8.40%.

Photo Courtesy: Tomas Ragina on Shutterstock.com

