American Airlines Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, April 24.

Analysts expect the Fort Worth, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss at 67 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 34 cents per share. American Airlines projects to report quarterly revenue at $12.56 billion, compared to $12.57 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines Group recently said it is enhancing passenger connectivity through a new partnership with AT&T Inc. T. The airline has announced that starting January 2026, it will provide complimentary inflight Wi-Fi to members of its AAdvantage loyalty program.

American Airlines shares rose 0.1% to close at $9.32 on Wednesday.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $9 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $18 to $10 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $15 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and decreased the price target from $20 to $12 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

