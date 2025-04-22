Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points Amid Plunge In Tesla, Nvidia Shares: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 950 points during the session. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, demanding immediate rate cuts and blasting Fed Chair Jerome Powell as “Mr. Too Late,” accusing him of past political bias and inflation misjudgment.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA fell around 5.8%, while Nvidia Corp. NVDA lost about 4.5% on Monday. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shares dipped around 5% during the session.

Comerica Inc. CMA reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.

All sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, consumer discretionary, and information technology stocks recording the biggest losses on Monday.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 972 points to 38,170.41 on Monday. The S&P 500 dipped 2.36% to 5,158.20, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.55% to 15,870.90 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, 3M Company MMM, and Tesla Inc. TSLA today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 21.6, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 19.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based

on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

