Trump Criticizes Fed Chair Powell As 'Too Late And Wrong'; China Cuts US Oil Imports By 90%, Shifts To Canada Over Tariffs; Nvidia Follows US Rules On China Sales Amid Trade Tensions - Top Headlines While the US Slept

US Politics
- Donald Trump Blasts ‘Too Late And Wrong’ Fed Chair Powell, But Polymarket Traders Doubt His ‘Termination’ Will Come ‘Fast Enough’
- Trump Reportedly Brings Mar-A-Lago Style To Oval Office With Gilded Makeover: White House ‘Doesn’t Belong To Any One President,’ Says Expert
- Not Buying A New Car? You May Still Pay An Extra $300 Due To Trump’s Auto Tariffs: Here’s More
- Trump Administration Sees The Conflict Between US Chip Goals And Tariffs, Says Nvidia-Supplier ASML’s CFO
- California Becomes The First State To Sue Trump Over ‘Unlawful’ Tariff Regime Seeking To Declare It ‘Null And Void’: ‘Global Trade Policy Is Not Just A Game’
US Markets
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Ahead Of Festive Weekend: ‘Current Equity Levels Offer An Attractive Entry Opportunity’
- Nasdaq Dips 3% Amid Plunge In Nvidia, AMD: Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
Crypto
- What Returns Could A 1% Dogecoin ETF Allocation Yield?
- Ex-SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says Bitcoin Driven By Sentiment, Not Fundamentals
- Millennium Management’s Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs Purchased In Q4 Suffer $22.7 Million Loss Amid Crypto Slump
- Bhutan Flexes Hydropower For Bitcoin Mining, Explores Sale Of ‘Green’ Coins
- Solana Breaks Free From Bitcoin, Ethereum Lag After Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Accumulates New SOL Staking ETF
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Steady Amid Stock Meltdown As Fed Chair Jerome Powell Signals Crypto Rules Relaxation: Popular Analyst Identifies Key Support Level For ETH
World Politics
- Nancy Pelosi Called US-China Trade ‘A Job Loser:’ Old Remarks Reemerge Amid Trump Tariff Push
- Trump Joins Japan Tariff Talks, Calls Progress ‘Big’ As $63 Billion Trade Surplus Looms
US Economy
- Trump Pressures Fed As ECB Delivers 7th Straight Rate Cut
- Trump’s Tariff Hikes On Clothing Won’t Clobber Shoppers Right Away: Here’s Why
- Policy Push vs. Market Pull: Dollar Under Pressure As ‘Reserve Currency May Be Called Into Question’ Amid Tariff Turmoil
World Economy
- China Slashes US Oil Imports By 90% Amid Trump Tariffs, Turns To Canada Instead
- Asia Markets Gain, Europe Slides, Crude Prices Up On Iranian Sanctions – Global Markets Today While US Slept
- Gold Nears $3,400 Mark, Experts Point To Likely ‘Correction’ Amid Bull Market: ‘Rates Will Drop Like Rock’
- China Dismisses Trump’s Tariff ‘Numbers Game,’ Files WTO Complaint: Talks Can Only Proceed Based On ‘Mutual Respect’
Tech
- Broadcom, Marvell, Synopsys: The Chips That Might Not Crumble In The Coming Storm
- Unusual Machines, Dominari Holdings Share Volume Spiked Ahead Of Trump Family Appointments: Here’s What Happened
- This Microsoft Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday
- Linus Tech Tips Rips Into Nvidia Over RTX 5060 Launch: ‘The Game Has Gotten So Stupid That I’m Not Willing To Play It Anymore’
- Jensen Huang In China For Talks As US Tightens Nvidia Chip Restrictions: Report
- Taiwan Semiconductor CFO Anticipates Tariffs Impact But Has Not Seen Change In Customer Behavior Yet, Issues Strong Q2 Outlook
- Google Faces A Mammoth $6.6 Billion UK Class Action Lawsuit Over Reported Ad Price Inflation, Market Abuse
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Predicts AI Sprint Toward Super Intelligence Could Put ‘Smartest Human’ In Every Pocket In 6 Years
- Nvidia Says It Follows US Government Instructions On What It Can Sell And Where Amid Trade War Escalation With China
- Intel Shares Have Dropped 47% In The Past Year, Now Chipmaker Faces China AI Chip Curbs Just Like Nvidia Amid Trade Tensions
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Experiences 15% Decline In New Vehicle Registrations In California Despite A Surge In EV Sales
Consumer
- Ford Recalls Nearly 150,000 Vehicles Over Brake And Powertrain Issues: NHTSA
- Trump Tariffs Could Force Ford To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles In US Days After It Extended Employee Pricing To All Customers
Communication
- TikTok’s US Policy Chief Steps Down As Bidding War Heats Up After Trump Extends Deadline: Report
- Netflix’s $1 Trillion Goal ‘Very Realistic’, Says Former Cable Executive: ‘It’s Not That Hard To Get There’
Industrial
Healthcare
- Eli Lilly’s Oral GLP-1 Drug Orforglipron Hits Phase 3 Goals In Diabetes Trial, Stock Soars
- UnitedHealth Slashes 2025 Outlook On Medicare Funding Reductions, Stock Crashes
- Ligand Subsidiary Pelthos Therapeutics To Combine with Channel Therapeutics Creating Pain Medicines Focused Entity
Financial
- Blackstone Beats Q1 Estimates, AUM Climbs to $1.17 Trillion, Inflows Hit 3-Year High
- Amex CEO Says Consumers Still Spending Freely: So Why Is the Stock Sliding?
- Markets Gripped By Pessimism As Bearish Sentiment Breaks 35-Year Record, Remains Above 50% For 8 Straight Weeks
General
- America First Is OK, But Not America Alone,’ Says Jamie Dimon As He Calls For US-China Engagement Amid Trade Tensions— ‘Start With A Phone Call’
- Bill Gates Says His Kids And Grandkids Will Live In A ‘Very Changed World’ As AI Puts An End To Shortage Of Teachers And Doctors
Space
- SpaceX, Palantir ‘Frontrunners’ In Bid To Build Donald Trump’s Golden Dome: Report
- Elon Musk’s Team Installs Starlink Satellite Equipment At Key Federal Agency: Report
Energy
- Newmont Completes A Year-Long Portfolio Optimization Process
- Alcoa Posts Weak Revenue, Joins QXO And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session
