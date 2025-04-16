'The Ball Is In China's Court': Trump Says As White House Awaits Beijing's Call — 'China Needs To Make A Deal With Us'

In the latest development in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump has called upon China to initiate negotiations.

What Happened: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed Trump’s sentiments during a Tuesday press briefing, stating, “The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them.” Trump’s remarks underscore China’s reliance on the American consumer, implying that the Asian giant needs U.S. funds.

This recent turn of events indicates that both nations are holding their ground, with no immediate end to the trade dispute in sight. The ongoing conflict has resulted in both countries implementing substantial trade barriers.

Trump is currently reviewing over 15 proposals from various countries and has expressed his preference to personally approve all deals. The White House insists that China must kick off the discussions, while Beijing is unclear about the specific demands of the U.S.

Why It Matters: The Trump administration has imposed a tariff of up to 245% on Chinese imports in response to China’s retaliatory actions.

Furthermore, the trade dispute has had a direct impact on the aviation industry. On Tuesday, China reportedly instructed its airline companies to halt deliveries of Boeing jets, leading to a decline in Boeing Co BA shares. President Trump expressed discontent over this and posted on his Truth Social: “..they just reneged on the big Boeing deal”.

The shares of Boeing fell 2.39% to close at $155.52 on Tuesday, as per BenzingaPro.

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to launch a national security investigation on critical minerals—The move aims to challenge China's dominance in rare earth supply chains and battery minerals, as the U.S. seeks to become self-sufficient in its critical minerals supply.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set out on a tour of Southeast Asia to strengthen trade ties with allies amid mounting U.S. tariff pressures.

Image via Shutterstock

