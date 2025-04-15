Crude Oil Moves Lower; Citigroup Posts Upbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.17% to 40,592.77 while the NASDAQ gained 0.39% to 16,896.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 5,424.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares surged by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Citigroup Inc. C posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Citigroup reported quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.60 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.29 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Mural Oncology plc MURA shares shot up 146% to $2.5299 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives and discontinue clinical development of nemvaleukin.

shares shot up 146% to $2.5299 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives and discontinue clinical development of nemvaleukin. Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE got a boost, surging 51% to $1.98 after the company reported weight loss results from its Nimacimab and Tirzepatide preclinical obesity model.

got a boost, surging 51% to $1.98 after the company reported weight loss results from its Nimacimab and Tirzepatide preclinical obesity model. Rezolve AI PLC RZLV shares were also up, gaining 24% to $1.4160 as the company announced a $9.8 million yearly contract with Liverpool Mexico.

Equities Trading DOWN

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB shares dropped 59% to $0.1299 as the company announced new corporate strategy and acquisition of Tralesinidase Alfa for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB).

shares dropped 59% to $0.1299 as the company announced new corporate strategy and acquisition of Tralesinidase Alfa for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB). Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX were down 31% to $0.7439 after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock.

were down 31% to $0.7439 after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock. Applied Digital Corporation APLD was down, falling 27% to $3.9207 following weak quarterly revenue.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $61.02 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,237.90.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $32.180 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.6015.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 jumped 1.69%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.51% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.96%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 2.09%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 1.45%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.15%, Hong Kong's Gang Seng index rising 0.23% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 2.1%.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed to -8.1 in April compared to -20 in the previous month.

U.S. export prices came in unchanged in March compared to a revised 0.5% gain in February.

U.S. import prices fell by 0.1% in March 2025 compared to a revised 0.2% gain in February.

