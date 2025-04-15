April 15, 2025 12:10 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Moves Lower; Citigroup Posts Upbeat Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones  index gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.17% to 40,592.77 while the NASDAQ gained 0.39% to 16,896.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 5,424.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares surged by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Citigroup Inc. C posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Citigroup reported quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.60 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.29 billion.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Mural Oncology plc MURA shares shot up 146% to $2.5299 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives and discontinue clinical development of nemvaleukin.
  • Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYEgot a boost, surging 51% to $1.98 after the company reported weight loss results from its Nimacimab and Tirzepatide preclinical obesity model.
  • Rezolve AI PLC RZLV shares were also up, gaining 24% to $1.4160 as the company announced a $9.8 million yearly contract with Liverpool Mexico.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB shares dropped 59% to $0.1299 as the company announced new corporate strategy and acquisition of Tralesinidase Alfa for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB).
  • Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX were down 31% to $0.7439 after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock.
  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD was down, falling 27% to $3.9207 following weak quarterly revenue.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $61.02 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,237.90.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $32.180 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.6015.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 jumped 1.69%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.51% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.96%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 2.09%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 1.45%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.15%, Hong Kong's Gang Seng index rising 0.23% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 2.1%.

Economics

  • The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed to -8.1 in April compared to -20 in the previous month.
  • U.S. export prices came in unchanged in March compared to a revised 0.5% gain in February.
  • U.S. import prices fell by 0.1% in March 2025 compared to a revised 0.2% gain in February.

