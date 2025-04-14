M&T Bank Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

M&T Bank Corporation MTB will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, April 14.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share, up from $3.01 per share in the year-ago period. M&T Bank projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.35 billion, compared to $2.26 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, M&T Bank named Charles Pinckney as Hudson Valley Regional President.

M&T Bank shares gained 0.1% to close at $157.95 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $205 to $185 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $230 to $195 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $269 to $253 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $222 to $223 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $205 to $221 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

