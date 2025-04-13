Trump Passes Annual Physical With Flying Colors, White House Doctor Cites 'Frequent Victories In Golf Events' While Giving Him The All-Clear

President Donald Trump has been declared in excellent health following his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

What Happened: On Friday, President Trump underwent a thorough physical examination, as detailed by the White House. The examination, led by Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, included a series of diagnostic and laboratory tests, along with consultations from fourteen specialists.

At 78 years and 10 months old, Trump is reported to be in excellent health. His vital statistics include a height of 75 inches, weight of 224 pounds, resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, and blood pressure of 128/74 mmHg. The examination showed normal results in cardiac, pulmonary, and neurological functions, according to Barbabella’s memo, released by the White House on Sunday.

His cognitive abilities were assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — a screening tool for the detection of mild cognitive impairment, where he achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30. Screenings for depression and anxiety were normal.

Trump maintains an active lifestyle, contributing to his robust health. His medical history includes well-controlled hypercholesterolemia and seasonal allergies.

“Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events. President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” wrote Barbabella.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Government Efficiency Push Falls Short As Treasury Data Shows Spending Up Sharply Since Trump’s Inauguration: Report – Benzinga

Why It Matters: The health of political leaders has been a significant topic of public interest, especially concerning Trump and former President Joe Biden. Previously, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former White House physician, praised Trump’s health, stating it ranks in the “top 10% of everyone his age.” Despite Trump’s unconventional diet and exercise habits, Jackson highlighted his strong cardiac stress test results and cognitive abilities.

In June last year, Trump, who was running for presidency again, challenged Biden to take a cognitive test, emphasizing the importance of mental acuity in leadership roles. During a campaign event, he suggested that Biden should take a cognitive test similar to the one he took in 2018, although he misnamed his own doctor in the process, calling Rep. Ronny Jackson “Ronny Johnson.”

Image via Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool