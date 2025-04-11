Bank of New York Mellon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, April 11.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share, up from $1.29 per share in the year-ago period. Bank of New York Mellon projects quarterly revenue of $4.77 billion, compared to $4.53 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, BNY priced $500 million public offering of depositary shares linked to 6.300% Series J Preferred Stock.

Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 3.5% to close at $76.61 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $98 to $94 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $82 to $85 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $90 on March 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $86 to $96 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $88 to $94 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying BK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

