April 11, 2025 3:07 AM 2 min read

Dow Tumbles Over 1,000 Points As Nvidia, Apple And Tesla Decline: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an increase in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Thursday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 1,000 points during the session as investors digested the 90-day tariff pause and weighed lingering economic risks to the outlook.

Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell over 4%, while Nvidia Corp. NVDA declined around 6% on Thursday. Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA also tumbled more than 7% during the session.

On the economic data front, the Consumer Price Index fell from 2.8% year-over-year in February to 2.4% in March, below expectations of 2.6% and marking the lowest reading since September 2024. On a monthly basis, inflation was negative by 0.1% — the first decline since May 2020.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, information technology, and communication services stocks recording the biggest losses on Thursday. However, consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 1,015 points to 39,593.66 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 3.46% to 5,268.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.31% to 16,387.31 during Thursday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Morgan Stanley MS, Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 8.4, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Thursday, versus a prior reading of 12.3.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

