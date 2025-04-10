Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, the media venture of President Donald Trump, has announced its expansion into Canada and Mexico. The company’s Truth Social platform and Truth+ TV streaming services are now available in these countries.

What Happened: The expansion of TMTG into Canada and Mexico comes amidst a global tariff war instigated by Trump. The company’s Truth+ mobile and TV apps are now available for download in both countries, according to a recent announcement. “Truth Social and Truth+ are now fully open for business” in Canada and Mexico, stated Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes.

“We hope our northern and southern neighbors will enjoy a refuge from Big Tech corporations, monotonous news channels, and woke TV shows and movies,” Nunes added.

The Truth+ mobile app is now accessible on iOS and Android devices, while the TV apps can be found on Roku, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire TV. In addition to these, Trump Media also owns the fintech platform Truth.Fi.

The timing of this expansion coincides with Trump’s imposition of hefty tariffs on over 60 countries, which has led to a global market sell-off. Interestingly, Canada and Mexico were exempted from this list due to a 25% tariff already imposed in February on all goods not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Why It Matters: The expansion of TMTG into Canada and Mexico is significant, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing global tariff war. This move could be seen as a strategic one, considering that these two countries were exempted from the tariff impositions on ‘Liberation Day’ because in February, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, particularly targeting goods not included in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

Furthermore, this development comes on the heels of a surge in Trump Media’s stock. The company’s shares soared following President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. ​On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social make this significant announcement.

The availability of Truth+ mobile and TV apps in Canada and Mexico could potentially boost the company’s user base and revenue. This momentum could further propel the company’s growth in the new markets.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares surged nearly 22% to close at $20.27 on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro. The stock declined more than 40% over the past year.

