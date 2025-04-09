Broadridge And Fnality Unlock Blockchain-Based Repo Settlements

Global fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. BR revealed it has concluded a successful joint effort with blockchain payments company Fnality.

The collaboration proved that Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform can operate with Fnality's Payment System (FnPS), highlighting how tokenized assets can transform transaction processes in global financial markets.

Fnality is building a network of regulated wholesale payment systems powered by distributed ledger technology, each overseen by its local central bank.

These systems, called Fnality Payment Systems (FnPS), allow participants to use digital versions of central bank funds for instant transactions.

The partnership sets the stage for instant intraday repo settlements by utilizing tokenized money backed by central bank reserves.

The combined use of Broadridge's DLR platform and Fnality's FnPS network illustrates how real-time delivery versus payment (DvP) can be achieved in repo markets.

Leveraging tokenized funds tied to central bank reserves as the settlement foundation, the approach offers enhanced transaction speed and security.

This development meets a critical industry demand for better liquidity management and lower risk in both the U.S. and European financial systems.

With planned rollouts in major markets, FnPS aims to support 24/7 cross-currency payments and atomic settlement, offering secure, institutional-grade digital cash for emerging digital asset markets.

Broadridge views this milestone as a major step toward broadening its digital footprint across Europe. The company aims to grow its DLR client base by offering near-instant settlement solutions to meet the increasing demand for speed and security in financial markets.

For its part, Fnality plans to extend its regulated blockchain-based wholesale payments infrastructure beyond the UK, targeting the U.S. as a critical expansion region.

Broadridge’s second-quarter 2025 sales grew 13.1% year-on-year to $1.589 billion.

Broadridge provides technology solutions that support investing, corporate governance, and financial communications. Its platforms facilitate daily trades exceeding $10 trillion in securities and connect public companies with investors worldwide.

Price Action: BR shares closed lower by 1.32% at $217.22 on Tuesday.

