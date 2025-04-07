Crypto Attorney Sues US Government To Unmask Satoshi Nakamoto, Creator Of Bitcoin

In another interesting twist in the Satoshi Nakamoto saga, cryptocurrency lawyer James Murphy sued the U.S. government in an attempt to determine the identity of the pseudonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD creator.

What happened: Murphy, known as MetaLawMan on X, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, seeking details about an interview DHS supposedly had with Satoshi.

Murphy’s case relied on assertions made by DHS Special Agent Rana Saoud at a 2019 conference where she stated that DHS officers were able to find and interview Satoshi Nakamoto in California. She added that Satoshi was not alone in creating Bitcoin and that there were "three other people."

The Great Mystery of the 21st Century–Who is Bitcoin Creator "Satoshi Nakamoto?"



The United States Government claims to know the answer–but isn't talking.



So, today I sued the U.S. Government to find out exactly what it knows.



🧵👇 — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) April 7, 2025

"It is entirely possible that the DHS Agent was mistaken and DHS did not interview the real Satoshi," Murphy said. "If DHS resists disclosure, I will pursue the case to conclusion to solve this mystery."

The DHS didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Bitcoin Reeling From Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Shock But These Gold-Backed Coins Are Killing It This Year

Popular on-chain analyst ZachXBT slammed Murphy's actions, stating that the attorney was doing all this to gain attention.

The Great Mystery of the 21st Century–Who is Bitcoin Creator "Satoshi Nakamoto?"



The United States Government claims to know the answer–but isn't talking.



So, today I sued the U.S. Government to find out exactly what it knows.



🧵👇 — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) April 7, 2025

Why It Matters: Satoshi Nakamoto is the alias for the person who published the Bitcoin whitepaper and is credited with establishing Bitcoin. Several people have claimed to be or were believed to be Satoshi, but their true identities have never been proven or exposed.

Technologists and computer scientists from Bitcoin's early evolution days, including Craig Wright, Hal Finney, and Peter Todd, have been linked to the mysterious figure.

Interestingly, tech mogul and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is also believed by some to be the elusive Bitcoin creator.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock