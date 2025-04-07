XRP Futures Traders Bullish On Coin's Price Increase Despite A 20% Fall — Analyst Terms Decline As 'Small Speed Bump'

XRP XRP/USD may have been hammered in the Sunday crash, but futures traders are optimistic that the price will recover soon.

What Happened: About 74% of Binance traders with open XRP futures positions were positioned long on the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, according to Coinglass, up from 70% a day ago. This is despite a 21% drop in its price in the last 24 hours.

A few predictions justified the positioning. Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst CrediBULL Crypto opined that XRP’s pullback before outperformance made sense.

“I remain more bullish than ever on XRP and its continued outperformance. This would just be a small speed bump along the way, nothing more,” the analyst added.

Interestingly, the analyst said they expect a “deviation” and not a “breakdown” below $1.80 before the next leg up.

Watch my last Youtube vid I explained exactly this. XRP has outperformed ETH by 250+% off the last time I said it would outperform but its hit local resistance now so a pullback before more outperformance would make sense. In other words, temp weakness as it digests the last move… https://t.co/e4L7BsmvkG — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) April 7, 2025

Conversely, noted economic analyst Jesse Colombo painted a bearish narrative, highlighting XRP’s drop below its support zone.

“The head and shoulders pattern projects it sinking all the way back to 60 cents in a complete unwinding of its fall rally,” Colombo projected.

The head and shoulders chart pattern depicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal, signaling that an upward trend is nearing its end.

$XRP is officially breaking below its support zone.



The head and shoulders pattern projects it sinking all the way back to 60 cents in a complete unwinding of its fall rally. pic.twitter.com/V9vwNborDy — Jesse Colombo (@TheBubbleBubble) April 7, 2025

See Also: Peter Schiff Warns Against Taking Investment Advice From Trumps As ETH Crashes 45% Since Eric Trump’s Push – Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interes

Why It Matters: These predictions come amid a significant downturn in the cryptocurrency market.

Leading assets, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, experienced a massive sell-off, primarily attributed to concerns over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. The apex cryptocurrency tumbled to $75,000 as of this writing, its lowest in five months.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $1.65, down 21.45% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency was down 18.92%.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.