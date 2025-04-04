Donald Trump Predicts A Market Boom With $6-7 Trillion In Inflows After The Selloff; Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, And Jensen Huang Lost $34 Billion In A Single Day; Eric Trump Suggested Buying Bitcoin Below $90,000, But It Hasn't Surged – Top Headlines While the U.S. Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
US Politics
- Trump’s Administration Backs Biden’s Legacy Project To Secure African Resources
- Donald Trump Says ‘Market Is Going To Boom,’ Claiming ‘$6-7 Trillion’ Worth Of Inflows Will Come After The Worst Selloff Since 2020
- Eric Trump Says This Country Will Win If They Try ‘To Negotiate A Trade Deal With’ Donald Trump: ‘I Have Seen This Movie My Entire Life’
US Markets
- Stocks Set To Continue Crashing After Worst Selloff Since 2020: Tariff Announcement Was ‘100% Smoot Hawley Disguised As Thoughtful Policy,’ Says Expert
- S&P 500 Plummets 10.8%, Nasdaq 100 Corrects 14.1% Since Trump’s Inauguration: Here’s How It Compares To Obama And Biden Eras
- Nasdaq Dips 6% Following Trump’s Tariffs As Nvidia, Apple Decline: Investor Sentiment Plunges, Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- As Trump Tariffs Rippled Through The Markets, Goodyear Tire And These Stocks Defied The Downturn — Here’s Why
Crypto
- Bitcoin Will Benefit From Tariff Chaos, Arthur Hayes Says
- Bitcoin Is ‘The Best Of Tech,’ Standard Chartered Says
- Iran-Backed Houthi Group Faces Sanctions On Cryptocurrency Wallets Funding War Efforts
- Eric Trump Pitched Buying The Bitcoin Dip When It Fell Below $90,000 — 5 Weeks Later, BTC Is Yet To Rip But Is There Still Hope?
- Whales Dump Millions In Solana Ahead Of Record Single-Day Unstaking — SOL Dips
- XRP Emerges As Retail Favorite, Outpacing Bitcoin’s Institutional Rally: Analyst Unpacks Their Distinct Journeys
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Steady, Dogecoin Falls As Trump Trade Moves Crash Stocks: Why Arthur Hayes Believes Tariffs Will Be Good For BTC
- Bitcoin Has Yet To Price In ‘Very Positive Developments,’ Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead Says
- Coinbase Stock Drops Into A Death Cross: Will XRP Futures Be Its Comeback Catalyst?
World Politics
- China Retaliates With 34% Tariff On All US Imports, Urges Trump To Immediately Cancel The Tariffs, Calls For Negotiation
- French President Macron Suggests Suspension Of EU Investments In US Amid Tariff Turmoil, Vows ‘More Powerful’ Response
- Trump Says US Near TikTok Deal, Reiterates Trade Relief Offer For China’s Approval: ‘Tariffs Give Us Great Power To Negotiate
- South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol Removed, Court Says President ‘Committed A Grave Betrayal’
US Economy
- Recession Imminent? Analyst Flags 60% Market Crash Risk Under Worst Tariff Scenario: ‘It’s Messy’
- JPMorgan Raises Recession Risk To 60% As ‘Largest US Tax Hike’ In 60 Years Hits Global Economy
- Strong Jobs Report Offers Hope — But Will It Be Enough To Counter Tariff Turmoil?
World Economy
- Global Selloff Deepens, Oil Prices Tumble Amid Trump’s Tariff Fallout – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg And Jensen Huang See $34 Billion Wiped Out In A Single Day: Here’s How Much Other ‘Magnificent 7’ Billionaires Lost After Trump’s Liberation Day
- Google Removes Bitcoin Developer Mailing List For ‘Policy Violations:’ Jack Dorsey Calls Out Sundar Pichai For Censorship
- Trump’s 25% Auto Tariffs Spark Stellantis Layoffs, GM Expansion: UAW’s Shawn Fain Calls Job Cuts ‘Completely Unnecessary’
- As Nvidia, Apple And Other Mag 7 Stocks Wipe Out Over $1 Trillion In Investor Wealth On Thursday, Top Analyst Warns Of ‘Economic Armageddon’ For Tech Sector If Current Tariffs Remain
- Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Threaten To Derail Big Tech’s Billion-Dollar AI Infrastructure Plans, Analyst Singles Out This OpenAI-Linked Project As Likely To Get Hit+
- Trump Ends De Minimis Exemptions: Shopify, BigCommerce And Lightspeed Face New Headwind
- Apple Making iPhones In America A Fantasy That Sounds Great ‘Behind The Microphones,’ Says Top Analyst Dan Ives
- TSMC Steps Up To Take 20% Stake In Joint Venture With Intel As Struggling Chipmaker Grapples With Nearly $19 Billion Losses In 2024: Report
- Nvidia Slips Into Bearish Trend As HSBC Downgrades AI Giant
- Niu Technologies Q1 Sales Volume Surge 57% On Solid China Demand
Electric Vehicle
Consumer
- Hershey Bites Into Better-For-You Snacking With LesserEvil Deal: Detail
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Levi Strauss Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- Toyota’s GR86 Yuzu Edition Brings Sleek Design, Performance Upgrades; Only 860 Units Available In North America
Communication
- Verizon’s New 3-Year Price Lock, Free Phone Offer: Strategic Move To Boost Customer Retention
- AppLovin Wants TikTok But Can It Beat Amazon And OnlyFans To The Punch?
Industrial
- AerCap Concludes Q1 With Impressive Fleet Transactions And Financing
- Greenbrier Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Healthcare
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Financial
- Trump’s Latest Move Could Wipe Out Gains In These 3 ETFs
- Volatility Gauge Vix Surges To An 8-Month High: ‘More Fear Equals More Opportunity,’ Says Analyst
General
- Ross Gerber And Gary Kasparov Slam Bill Ackman’s Defense Of Trump’s Trade War Tactics: ‘This Is Garbage Policy’
- Jim Cramer Slams Trump’s New Tariffs Despite Calling Himself ‘Pro-Tariff,’ Labels It A ‘Manmade Disaster’
Energy
- BP Begins Hunt for New Chair As Elliott Management Pushes for Changes
- Brookfield Strikes $9 Billion Deal For Colonial Pipeline—Shell Offloads Minority Stake
- Exxon Mobil Projects Sequential Earnings Bump On Energy Price Swings Ahead Of Q1 Report
