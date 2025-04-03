Exxon Mobil Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will release its first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, April 3.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share, down from $2.06 per share in the year-ago period. Exxon Mobil projects quarterly revenue of $86.09 billion, compared to $83.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, ExxonMobil disclosed that Karen T. McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company and vice president Exxon Mobil Corporation, will retire effective May 1. The company's board named Matt Crocker president, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company and vice president Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.3% to close at $118.67 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $141 to $138 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $136 to $135 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $117 to $119 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $138 to $127 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $127 to $132 on Nov. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

