Kamala Harris Praises Cory Booker's Record-Breaking Senate Speech For Lifting Up Voices Harmed By Trump Administration: 'True Measure Of A Leader Is ...'

On Tuesday, former Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her admiration for Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) following his extensive speech in the Senate. Harris highlighted Booker’s dedication to amplifying the voices of Americans affected by the current administration’s policies. She emphasized the importance of leadership that uplifts others rather than oppressing them.

What Happened: In a post, Harris stated, “The true measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up.” She acknowledged Booker’s efforts, saying, “For over 24 hours, my friend @CoryBooker stood on the floor of the Senate and lifted up the voices of the American people harmed by the current administration.”

Harris concluded her message by urging continued efforts to uphold American values, thanking Booker for his leadership. The tweet was posted on March 31, 2025, a Monday.

Booker made history Tuesday by delivering the longest speech in Senate history, speaking for over 24 hours in protest of President Donald Trump's administration, reported Politico. The New Jersey Democrat began his speech Monday evening, vowing to disrupt Senate proceedings “as long as I am physically able.” By Tuesday night, he had surpassed the previous record set by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) in 1957. Reflecting on the contrast, Booker remarked, "Maybe my ego got caught up that maybe, just maybe, I could break this record of the man who tried to stop the rights upon which I stand."

Booker's speech, bolstered by support from fellow Democrats, touched on a range of issues, including Medicaid cuts, tariffs, and Trump’s foreign policy stance on NATO and Russia. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised him for his “strength, fortitude, and clarity,” while Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) highlighted the stark difference between Booker's speech and Thurmond's filibuster against civil rights.

Why It Matters: Harris’s comments come at a time when political tensions are high, with JD Vance, the current Vice President, facing historically low approval ratings. According to a recent Benzinga report, Vance’s ratings are lower than any previous vice president, including Harris herself.

Harris’s call for unity and resilience echoes her previous statements, such as those made during her concession speech at Howard University. In that speech, she urged her supporters to remain hopeful and committed to democratic values, even in the face of electoral defeat. This message of perseverance is consistent with her praise for Booker’s recent actions in the Senate.

Harris’s post comes amid ongoing political discourse surrounding the administration’s policies, as seen in the anticipation of new tariff plans that could impact the economy. Wall Street is closely monitoring these developments, which could have significant implications for American businesses and consumers.

