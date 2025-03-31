Lindsey Graham Dodges Third Term Question After Trump Makes It Amply Clear He's Not Joking About It

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) avoided answering a question on Monday about whether President Donald Trump could pursue a third term in office.

What Happened: When asked by a reporter if Trump could run again, Graham replied, "Ask me in '27," before leaving the scene, reported The Hill.

This exchange occurred amidst ongoing discussions about the possibility of Trump seeking a third term. The U.S. Constitution, through the 22nd Amendment, restricts individuals to two presidential terms. However, Trump has repeatedly hinted at the idea, sparking debates and speculation.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC News about potential loopholes that might enable him to serve another term, stating, "A lot of people want me to do it." He emphasized that his current focus is on his ongoing administration. Despite the constitutional limitations, Trump has floated the idea several times, including during a St. Patrick's Day event with the Irish prime minister.

Some observers suggest Trump's remarks might be aimed at provoking Democrats. Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) proposed a constitutional amendment in January to allow Trump another term, citing his impact on reversing national decline.

Why It Matters: The idea of a third term for Trump has been a recurring theme in his public appearances. In May 2024, during the NRA Convention, Trump drew comparisons to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served four terms, and received applause for his suggestion. This has fueled ongoing discussions about the constitutional limits of presidential terms.

