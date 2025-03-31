Elon Musk's Cheese Hat Stunt Steals Spotlight At Controversial Wisconsin Rally

On Sunday, during a rally in Green Bay, Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stepped on stage wearing a giant yellow cheese hat.

What Happened: The hat was a nod to Wisconsin's dairy farmers and Packers’ pride. Musk tossed the signed accessory into a cheering crowd.

Within minutes, clips and screenshots flooded social media.

"Elon making an appearance with a cheese hat," one user wrote on X. "Somehow, I think the internet is going to break, and everyone will post about it. I had to make fun of it."

Another user shared a meme-worthy comparison between Musk and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, both spotted in cheesehead hats, asking: "Who Wears the Cheese Hat Better? Cardinal Dolan? Elon Musk?"

Others were simply jealous. "Not going to lie, I want this cheese hat," one person tweeted, while another chimed in with, "How much is a signed cheese hat worth? Any guesses?"

Why It Matters: The hat toss came during a controversial rally where Musk handed out two $1 million checks to Wisconsin voters amid a heated Supreme Court election.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit to prevent the distribution, claiming it breached state laws that forbid offering gifts in return for votes. In response, Musk's legal team argued that Kaul was infringing on Musk's political expression and restricting his First Amendment rights.

This Wisconsin election has set a record as the costliest judicial race in U.S. history and has emerged as a key political battleground.

While political analysts debate legality, the cheese hat is winning the internet.

