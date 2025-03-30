Apple Shakes Up Leadership, Introduces New Features, And Faces A Siri Crisis: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been eventful for Apple Inc. AAPL, with significant leadership changes, new product features, and challenges on multiple fronts. The tech giant has been making moves to strengthen its position in the market and address emerging issues. Here’s a recap of the top stories from the weekend.

Apple Promotes Vanessa Trigub in Major Retail Executive Move

Apple is reportedly reshuffling its leadership, promoting Vanessa Trigub to the newly created position of vice president of stores and retail operations. This move is seen as part of Apple’s long-term succession planning for senior vice president Deirdre O’Brien.

Apple Watch Update: Alarms to Ring in Silent Mode

The upcoming watchOS 11.4 update will introduce a much-requested feature to the Apple Watch, allowing alarms to sound even when Silent Mode is on. This could be a game-changer for heavy sleepers.

iPhone 18 to Feature 2nm A20 Chip from Taiwan Semiconductor

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be powered by Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.’s TSM 2nm A20 chip, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This could give the iPhone 18 series a significant performance boost.

Apple Faces Siri AI Crisis, Security Flaws, and China Sales Woes

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple, with the company facing challenges ranging from internal turmoil to security oversights. Amid these issues, CEO Tim Cook is reportedly making strategic changes to revive the struggling Siri assistant.

Tim Cook Bets on Mike Rockwell to Revive Siri

In a bid to revive the struggling Siri assistant, CEO Tim Cook has reportedly moved Mike Rockwell into a new leadership role overseeing Siri. This move comes amid mounting pressure from investors and competitors.

