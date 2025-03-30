Oil Execs Challenge Trump's Drilling Agenda, JD Vance Criticizes Denmark, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was filled with significant developments, from oil and gas executives expressing their frustration with President Donald Trump’s drilling policies to Vice President JD Vance raising security concerns over Greenland. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Oil and Gas Executives Challenge Trump’s Drilling Agenda

Leaders in the oil and gas industry expressed their dissatisfaction with President Trump’s drilling policies, according to a quarterly survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Trump’s campaign promise to bring down prices through increased domestic drilling has not sat well with energy executives who are seeking more stability.

JD Vance Questions Denmark’s Ability to Protect Greenland

Vice President JD Vance has voiced concerns over Denmark’s ability to safeguard Greenland, suggesting that the U.S. could provide better security. During a visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik in Greenland, Vance emphasized the strategic importance of the Arctic territory and criticized Denmark’s lack of resources to protect the region from potential threats.

Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney’s Productive Dialogue

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in a productive conversation last Friday. This marked the first interaction between the two leaders since Carney assumed leadership of Canada's ruling Liberals on March 9. Trump expressed optimism about future collaborations on Truth Social.

Trump’s Approval Rating Hits New Low

President Trump’s approval rating has hit a new low since his January inauguration. Despite high approval ratings in the early weeks of his presidency, Trump’s popularity has since declined, with Americans expressing dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy.

Trump Administration Officials Face Lawsuit Over Signal Leak

National security leaders from the Trump administration are facing a lawsuit alleging that they used the encrypted messaging app Signal to discuss military operations, potentially violating the Federal Records Act. The lawsuit was initiated by American Oversight, a watchdog organization.

