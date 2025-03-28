The Trump Organization is investing $1.5 billion in a high-end golf course and urban complex project in northern Vietnam, slated for completion in March 2027.

What Happened: The project is located in the Hung Yen province and is expected to be ready in time for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027. Charles James Boyd-Bowman, CEO of IDG Capital Vietnam, which represents the Trump Organization in Vietnam, revealed this information during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last Tuesday, reported Reuters.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The project, reportedly set to break ground in May, includes three 18-hole golf courses and a residential complex. It is the largest in East Asia for the Trump Organization. The first two courses are expected to be operational by mid-2027. The consortium is also considering investments in three or four projects in Vietnam in total. The Trump Organization, led by Eric Trump, will oversee the facilities.

Why It Matters: This move comes despite the risk of U.S. tariffs on Vietnam, which has one of the world’s largest trade surpluses with Washington. In 2024, the country exported goods equivalent to 30% of its GDP to the U.S.The Vietnamese PM also encouraged the Trump Organization to expand its investment in Vietnam, emphasizing the potential for more U.S. capital in the country. He urged the firm to strengthen partnerships with local enterprises, integrating them into its global supply chain and ecosystem.

Boyd-Bowman's company is collaborating with Vietnamese authorities to speed up the project, while Prime Minister Chinh pledged a thorough yet swift review to ensure legal compliance and stakeholder interests.

Vietnam is addressing the trade gap and tariff concerns by increasing U.S. imports and reducing trade barriers. The country is also allowing Elon Musk‘s Starlink to operate in the country under a pilot scheme that maintains local control while bypassing foreign ownership restrictions.

