Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, March 31.

Analysts expect the Akron, Ohio-based company to report quarterly loss at 5 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 18 cents per share. Babcock & Wilcox projects quarterly revenue of $213.07 million, compared to $227.2 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 6, Babcock & Wilcox’s Babcock & Wilcox construction subsidiary was awarded $35 million in contracts for maintenance and service work at power plants and industrial facilities in North America.

Babcock & Wilcox shares dipped 7.6% to close at $0.74 on Thursday.

Lake Street analyst Rob Brown maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $11 to $8 on April 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $4 to $3.5 on March 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

