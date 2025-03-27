U.S. stock markets closed lower today, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 90 points or 0.5% to 17,804.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.41% to 42,299.70, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.3% to 5,693.31.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU

Lululemon’s stock closed up 1.11% at $341.53, reaching an intraday high of $348.50 and a low of $334.07. Its 52-week range is between $423.32 and $226.19. In the after-hours trading, the shares slipped sharply by over 10% as the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.14 per share, surpassing analyst estimates of $5.85 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $3.61 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Despite the positive earnings, shares slid due to soft guidance.

AppLovin Corp. APP

AppLovin’s shares plummeted 20.12%, closing at $261.70, with an intraday high of $326.01 and a low of $252.51. The stock’s 52-week range is $525.04 to $60.67. The decline followed a critical report by Muddy Waters, which alleged that AppLovin’s e-commerce operations heavily rely on retargeting and violate major digital ad platforms’ terms of service. Investors reacted negatively to these allegations.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ

Hertz’s stock surged 22.61% to close at $4.23, hitting an intraday high of $4.39 and a low of $3.50. The 52-week high and low are $8.20 and $2.47, respectively. The rise came after President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and key auto parts. Unlike automakers, rental car companies like Hertz are expected to benefit from higher vehicle prices, which could increase demand for rentals.

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s stock climbed 7.60% to $13.02, with an intraday high of $13.30 and a low of $12.03. Its 52-week range is $18.86 to $8.26. The company’s shares benefited from the announcement of auto tariffs, which are expected to boost demand for the company’s domestically produced autos.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a modest increase of 0.39%, closing at $273.13, with an intraday high of $291.85 and a low of $271.82. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80. CEO Elon Musk warned of a “significant” impact due to the new auto tariffs, as Tesla imports some parts from abroad. Despite this, the company’s domestic manufacturing could mitigate some effects.

