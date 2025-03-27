Winnebago Industries Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO will release its second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, March 27.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 16 cents per share, down from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. Winnebago projects quarterly revenue of $616.66 million, compared to $703.60 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, Winnebago Industries reported that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share.

Winnebago shares gained 1.1% to close at $34.76 on Wednesday.

Keybanc analyst Brett Andress maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $58 to $47 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $51 to $43 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $56 to $58 on Feb. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Northcoast Research analyst John Healy upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy on Nov. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Roth MKM analyst Scott Stember maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $70 to $59 on June 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

