Alibaba And BMW To Launch AI Assistant In Future China Models; Boeing 737 MAX Fraud Trial Set For June; Gold M&A Activity Rises, But Deal Sizes Shrink – Top Headlines While The U.S. Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
US Markets
- Chewy, Bausch Health Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After 3-Day Advance: Market Is Looking ‘More Balanced’ And Gone From ‘Above-Trend To On-Trend,’ Says Expert
- S&P Settles Slightly Higher As Investors Assess Economic Data; Investor Fear Increases, Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Fear’ Zone
Crypto
- Fidelity Gears Up To Launch U.S. Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
- Shiba Inu Hits A 1-Month High As Meme Coin Market Explodes—Will The Dog-Themed Crypto Chart Another 2X Jump?
- Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Eliminates Last Threat, Says Bitwise’s Matt Hougan
- Rumble Launches Crypto Wallet For Creators Amid $775 Million Tether Investment: ‘We Want To Take On Google Head On,’ Says CEO
- XRP Has Outshone Bitcoin, Ethereum This Year With Impressive 17% YTD Gains — Will It Reclaim The Third-Largest Crypto Spot?
- Dogecoin Whales Accumulate 200 Million DOGE Amid Market Volatility, Memecoin Rebounds 32% From Yearly Lows
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Range-Bound, Dogecoin Spikes As GameStop Move Shines Spotlight On Crypto: Analytics Platform Says Now Could Be A Good Time To Take Profit
US Politics
- Peter Schiff Slams JD Vance’s ‘Cheap Labor’ Remarks: Globalization Hollowed US Industry, But Kept Prices In Check, Says Renowned Economist
World Politics
US Economy
- Elevated Consumer Inflation Expectations ‘Raise The Bar For Possible Rate Cuts This Year’: Goldman Sachs
- CFOs Increasingly Alarmed Over Tariffs As Business Confidence Wavers: 15% Say They Are ‘Concerned’ About Duties In Q1
- US Recession Risk Pegged At 30-35% By PIMCO, But Stagflation Not A Major Concern, Says Chief
World Economy
- Gold M&A Deals Are Accelerating, But Average Deals Are Smaller, Research Shows
- Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Down As Tariff Concerns Persist – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- GameStop Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What’s Going On?
- Alibaba, BMW Team Up To Bring AI-Powered Smart Assistant In Next-Gen China Cars
- Everfox Partners With Palantir To Supercharge Military Tech: Details
- GameStop Cash Pile Expands 3.4% In Q4 Amid Bitcoin Buying Report: Analyst Says Stock Could Drop If Valued As A BTC Treasury Like Michael Saylor’s MSTR
- Nokia’s Dual Breakthrough: DFN Network Upgrade & Corteca Expansion
- Faraday Future Enters East Coast Market With NYC FF 91 2.0 Delivery
- China’s Huawei Reportedly Doubles AI Chip Yields To 40% — Now, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns That The Chinese Tech Giant Is The ‘Most Formidable’ Competitor Despite US Sanctions
- Amazon’s AI Cloud Strategy To Stay Strong Despite ‘Near-Term Turbulence,’ Says Analyst
- Google’s Ad Dominance Faces Challenge As Perplexity Introduces Answer Modes, Aravind Srinivas Advocates ‘Native Transactions’
- Sundar Pichai Shows Off Google’s ‘Most Intelligent AI’ Ever With A Dinosaur Video Game That Even You Could Make With A Simple Prompt
- AMD CEO Lisa Su Says Silicon Scaling Getting ‘More Difficult’ But Progress Isn’t — Praises China’s DeepSeek For Inspiring ‘Faster Pace Of Innovation That Before’
- TSMC’s $165 Billion Bet On US Chip Manufacturing Raises Alarms In Taiwan Amid China Threat — Experts Warn Taipei Must Plan Beyond Its ‘Silicon Shield’
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Teases Robotaxi Launch In Texas, But Industry Veterans Question Safety And Readiness: ‘If A Company Were Serious…’
- Canada Bars Tesla From EV Rebates Programs In Response To ‘Illegitimate And Illegal’ US Tariffs
Consumer
- Pet Goods Retailer Chewy Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, Topline Growth And Profitability Exceed Guidance
- Dollar Tree To Offload Family Dollar Business For $1 Billion, Anticipates 3% To 5% Standalone Same-Store Sales Growth
- Kroger Files Counterclaims Against Albertsons, Seeks Damages
Communication
- Signal Touts ‘Gold Standard’ Encryption As Trump Administration Leak Spotlight Intensifies: ‘Our Code Is Regularly Scrutinized
Industrial
- What’s Going On With Electronics Maker Kopin’s Stock Today?
- Bridger Aerospace Expands With Exclusive North American Deal For New Firefighting Aircraft
- Boeing Faces ‘The Deadliest Corporate Crime’ Trial As Judge Sets June Date In 737 MAX Fraud Case
Healthcare
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Adds Sixth US Patent For Its Drug Screening Technology
- Vivani Medical Subdermal Semaglutide Implant Shows 20% Weight Loss In Animal Study, With Potential For Once-Yearly Dosing
Space
Energy
Photo by jackpress via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in