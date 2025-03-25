KB Home Posts Downbeat Results, Joins UniFirst, Oklo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the S&P 500 futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of KB Home KBH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results after the closing bell on Monday.
KB Home reported first-quarter revenue of $1.39 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The U.S. homebuilder reported first-quarter earnings of $1.49 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.59 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
KB Home said it expects full-year 2025 housing revenue to be in the range of $6.6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates 2025 average selling prices of $480,000 to $495,000..
KB Home shares dipped 8% to $56.85 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE shares dipped 12.3% to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- UniFirst Corporation UNF shares declined 10.2% to $177.48 in pre-market trading after Cintas announced an end to discussions regarding its acquisition proposal of the company.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares fell 9.1% to $37.26 in pre-market trading.
- Lotus Technology Inc. LOT fell 8.7% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO declined 7.4% to $28.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in FY24 EPS results.
- Metsera, Inc. MTSR fell 6.8% to $28.02 in pre-market trading.
- China Yuchai International Limited CYD fell 6.8% to $17.80 in pre-market trading.
- Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN slipped 3.9% to $42.74 in pre-market trading as the company announced a proposed offering of $600 million cash-par settled convertible senior notes.
