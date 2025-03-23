Jeremy Clarkson Claims Victory Over Elon Musk After 17 Years Amid Tesla Vandalism: Warned You 'No Good Would Come Of Your Buying Choice'

Jeremy Clarkson has declared a long-awaited victory over Elon Musk after 17 years. The former “Top Gear” host had previously faced a lawsuit from Musk following a critical review of a Tesla vehicle in 2008.

What Happened: Clarkson’s review described the car as unreliable, expensive, and poorly handling. Musk sued for defamation, claiming bias against electric vehicles, but ultimately lost the case and its appeal. Clarkson humorously expressed relief at the recent backlash against Tesla, noting that eco-conscious individuals who once praised Musk are now turning against his cars, according to The Sunday Times.

Clarkson wrote, ” I'd love to remind all you Tesla drivers that I warned you 17 years ago that no good would come of your buying choice. But you didn't listen. You chose to believe Mr Musk.”

Reports indicate that Tesla vehicles are being vandalized globally, with incidents in Belfast, Germany, and Las Vegas. The company’s stock valuation has reportedly dropped from $1.7 trillion to $800 billion, impacting Musk’s ability to fund ventures like SpaceX. Clarkson remarked on the irony of Musk being criticized by those who once idolized him, stating, “I was always scrupulously fair with my car reviews. Musk claimed I wasn't. And this is his payback.”

See Also: FBI Alerts Public Over Increasing Tesla Property Attacks

Why It Matters: Tesla insurance premiums could increase as vandalism against its vehicles surges, driven by backlash against Musk. Incidents like arson and shootings have raised concerns among insurance experts, who warn that comprehensive coverage rates may rise if the trend continues.

The long-standing tension between Jeremy Clarkson and Elon Musk has resurfaced amidst changing public perceptions of Tesla. This comes at a time when Tesla’s stock has seen significant fluctuations, impacting its market valuation. The recent backlash against Tesla vehicles, as highlighted by Clarkson, underscores a shift in sentiment among environmentally conscious consumers who once championed Musk’s vision.

Adding to the discourse, fellow former “Top Gear” host James May recently shared his thoughts on Tesla’s Cybertruck, describing it as “too big” for his liking, yet admitting a certain appeal.

Photo Courtesy: Cristiano Barni on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: