The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). From Google’s ambitious 100-day AI sprint to OpenAI’s legal troubles, Nvidia’s AI advancements, and concerns over an AI bubble, the industry has seen it all. Let’s dive into the details.

Google’s 100-Day AI Sprint

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google took on a 100-day challenge to develop a rival to ChatGPT. The project, named Bard, was led by Sissie Hsiao, a Google veteran with over 16 years of experience. The team’s objective was to counter the rising popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Read the full article here.

Legal Action Against OpenAI

A Norwegian man, Arve Hjalmar Holmen, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI led by Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT falsely accused him of murdering his children. The false claim was discovered when Holmen asked ChatGPT about himself.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia’s Humanoid AI Brain

Nvidia Corporation NVDA unveiled Groot N1, a new foundation model for humanoid robots, at GTC 2025. The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, believes this development in embodied AI could potentially fill a growing labor gap and become the largest industry.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia and General Motors Partnership

Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, announced a partnership with General Motors Company GM for its self-driving segment at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC). Huang declared that the era of autonomous vehicles has arrived.

Read the full article here.

Concerns Over AI Bubble

The ‘Magnificent 7’ companies, including Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com AMZN, are expected to spend over $330 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025. However, China's AI breakthrough, despite the chip shortage, could affect these targets, potentially impacting profitability.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock