Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Reveals The Key To His Success: 'The Best Advice That I Could Give Anybody…'

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio attributes his success to transcendental meditation. Dalio, who founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975, revealed that meditation gives him calmness and equanimity, which he credits more than anything else for his achievements.

What Happened: Dalio, with a net worth exceeding $16 billion, revealed in an interview with CNBC that he practices transcendental meditation by repeating a mantra for twenty minutes twice daily.

He describes each session as a “20-minute vacation” that aids in decision-making and creativity.

"The best advice that I could give anybody, I think, it would be to meditate, and that’s because it gives you a calmness and equanimity," Dalio said, according to the report.

"Whatever success I’ve had in life has been more due to my meditating than anything else."

Dalio began this practice in 1968, influenced by The Beatles, and it has been a constant throughout his career, including his tenure as co-CEO of Bridgewater until 2017.

Research supports the benefits of transcendental meditation, with studies indicating reduced symptoms of trauma and improved mental health.

Dalio’s approach to leadership at Bridgewater included “radical transparency,” where meetings are recorded and open criticism is encouraged.

Other billionaires, like Richard Branson and Jack Dorsey, also incorporate meditation into their routines, highlighting its widespread appeal among successful entrepreneurs.

Why It Matters: Dalio, who has a net worth of nearly $16 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has been vocal about various global economic issues, including the looming debt crisis in the U.S.

Additionally, Dalio has expressed concerns about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. He highlighted China’s lead in AI and robotics, contrasting it with the U.S.’s lag in mass production. Dalio also warned about the potential risks of AI, suggesting it could lead to totalitarian control or anarchy.

Dalio’s insights into meditation, economic challenges, and technological advancements reflect his comprehensive understanding of both personal and global dynamics, offering valuable perspectives to investors and leaders worldwide.

