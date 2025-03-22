Bitcoin To Flourish With Or Without Trump's Support, Says Expert: Fed's Rate Cuts Could Make People More 'Inclined' To Buy BTC

Bitcoin BTC/USD is expected to reach a six-figure valuation by 2025, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. This prediction comes despite the lack of explicit support from U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: In a recent video update, Green discussed the potential for Bitcoin to outshine gold if the Federal Reserve opts to reduce interest rates this year.

He pointed out that gold’s current upward trend is largely due to macroeconomic uncertainties, particularly stemming from Trump’s tariff policies.

Green believes that if the U.S. dollar weakens following rate cuts, investors may be more "inclined" to pivot towards Bitcoin.

"We live in a digital world, and I think that with or without Donald Trump's backing – and I think he's going to back it – you're going to see Bitcoin start to soar again.” He emphasized that a potential decline in the dollar would encourage more investments in Bitcoin.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, 69% of traders and investors anticipate a rate cut by the Fed in June.

Green remains firm on his prediction that Bitcoin will rise over 79% from its current value by the end of the year, aiming for $150,000.

Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing fluctuations, with Bitcoin recently breaching $86,000 before dropping to $83,647.19, despite President Trump’s supportive remarks for the industry at a recent event.

This volatility is not uncommon, as explained by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, who noted that economic uncertainties, such as tariffs, can lead to short-term price dips due to increased market risk perception.

Additionally, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has also projected a significant increase in Bitcoin's value, anticipating it will reach $250,000 by the end of the year.

Hayes suggests that the current downturn is a temporary setback, part of a natural market cycle.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $84,417 at the time of writing, up 0.2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock