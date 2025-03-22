A Peek Inside Google's 100-Day AI Sprint: How Gemini Went From Generating Controversial Images To Emerging As A ChatGPT Rival

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google embarked on a 100-day mission to create a competitor to ChatGPT. The project, led by Sissie Hsiao, aimed to counter the rising popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

What Happened: In December 2022, Hsiao, a veteran of over 16 years at Google, was tasked with assembling a team to develop a chatbot named Bard, as reported by Wired.

This initiative was part of Google’s response to the “code red” triggered by ChatGPT’s release. Despite initial challenges, including Bard’s inaccuracies and offensive responses, the team pushed forward.

Google executives, including Sundar Pichai, emphasized the need for rapid progress.

The urgency was heightened by the integration of ChatGPT into Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Bing search engine.

To maintain its AI leadership, Google accelerated Bard’s development, branding it as an “experiment” to manage expectations.

Despite setbacks, such as a factual error in a marketing video that affected Alphabet’s stock value, Google continued to refine Bard.

The company ultimately merged its AI research teams, DeepMind and Google Brain, to create a more powerful language model, Gemini, which outperformed ChatGPT in several tests.

Why It Matters: The race to develop a ChatGPT rival is a crucial chapter in Google’s AI journey.

In December 2023, Google unveiled Gemini, marking a significant move against OpenAI.

In early 2024, Google faced challenges with Gemini, including inaccurate image generation, leading to a temporary suspension of this feature.

Controversies surrounding Gemini’s inaccuracies prompted Sundar Pichai to acknowledge the issues, stating they were “completely unacceptable.”

Amid these challenges, Elon Musk voiced concerns about the potential dangers of “woke AI” like Gemini, highlighting the risks associated with AI programmed to enforce diversity.

Despite these hurdles, analysts remain optimistic about Alphabet’s position in the AI race, citing its strength in cloud, search, and YouTube segments.

