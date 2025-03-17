Cathie Wood Dumps Over $7 Million Worth Of Meta Shares As Mark Zuckerberg's Social Empire Faces Privacy Heat — Ark Sells Block Shares Again

Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest made significant moves on Monday, by selling shares of Meta Platforms Inc. META and Block Inc. XYZ.

The META Trade saw Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK ETF sell 12,595 shares of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. The sale occurred as Meta faced increased scrutiny over its global expansion efforts and privacy practices. According to a recent report, Meta’s ambitious strategies have drawn attention following allegations from a former executive. Despite these challenges, Meta has outperformed major indices in 2025, attributed to its lower leverage compared to other tech giants. The shares were sold at a closing price of $604.90, valuing the trade at approximately $7.62 million.

The Block Trade involved the sale of 12,881 shares of Block shares by Ark Invest’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW ETF. Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused Block recently became the first U.S. company to deploy Nvidia’s AI clusters for AI research, predicting a substantial performance boost. CEO Jack Dorsey expects the implementation to be 30 times more powerful than current capabilities.

However, analysts have described Block’s stock as “not for the faint of heart,” given its market volatility. The shares were sold at a closing price of $58.65, resulting in a trade value of around $755,000.

Last Tuesday, Ark sold $11.26 million worth of Block shares. Notably, the company’s recent earnings report showed a revenue miss. It is also noteworthy that Bitcoin has risen nearly 8% over the last seven days as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 4,852 shares of Roblox Corp from ARKF and 17,217 shares through ARKW.

from ARKF and 17,217 shares through ARKW. Bought 103,955 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc . in ARKG.

. in ARKG. Bought 105,510 shares of Iridium Communications Inc . in ARKK, 11,127 shares through ARKQ, and 5,304 shares via ARKX

. in ARKK, 11,127 shares through ARKQ, and 5,304 shares via ARKX Bought 36,169 shares of Gitlab Inc. from ARKK and 10,036 from ARKW.

