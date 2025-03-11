Wall Street’s slump persisted on Tuesday as major indices ended the day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.1% to 41,433.48, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.75% to 5,572.07. The Nasdaq also edged down nearly 0.2% to 17,436.10.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

XPeng Inc. XPEV

XPeng shares rose by 14.77% to close at $26.34. The stock hit an intraday high of $27.16 and a low of $25.25. The company’s 52-week high and low are $27.16 and $6.55, respectively. The surge followed the company’s announcement of considering a significant investment in humanoid robots. The company could invest up to $13.8 billion in the robots.

Hesai Group HSAI

Hesai Group shares soared by 50.41% to close at $24.08 after securing a multi-year deal with Mercedes-Benz to supply Lidar sensors. The stock’s intraday high was $24.18 and the low was $18.32. The 52-week high was $24.18, and the low was $3.52.

Kohl’s Corp. KSS

Kohl’s shares fell by 24.07% to close at $9.15. The stock’s intraday high and low were $10.56 and $8.75 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $29.60 and $8.75, respectively. The drop came after the company warned of a challenging environment for consumers. The CEO noted that consumers are looking for more value in their purchases.

Groupon Inc. GRPN

Groupon shares slipped by 0.61% to close at $9.77. The stock’s intraday high and low were $9.98 and $9.21, respectively. The 52-week high was $19.56, and the low was $7.76. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $130.38 million, beating estimates of $127.74 million.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 3.79% to close at $230.58. The stock’s intraday high and low were $237.06 and $217.02. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80, respectively. The rise came amid President Donald Trump holding a private car show featuring only Tesla vehicles at the White House.

